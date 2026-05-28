Channelview Students Get Free Laptops

By Allan Jamail

Channelview, TX. – May 14, 2026 ~ One hundred Channelview high school students got a boost to their future careers by being gifted free laptops from AT&T and Compudopt.

Register for a free computer at Houston’s Compudopt website: www.compudopt.org/ houston

Assisting in the event was State Representative Ana Hernandez and East Harris County Empowerment Council (EHCEC).

Welcoming remarks were made by CVISD Superintendant Dr. Tory Hill, Rep. Ana Hernandez, Tanya Makany Rivera (AT&T), Megan Steckly (CEO, Compudopt) and Renee Griffin (Senior Mgr. EHCEC).

Representative Ana Hernandez said, “Regular access to a computer is no longer a luxury in today’s ever-connected society.” “Our students will fall behind – educationally and economically – without the tools to harness the promise and power of the internet. The computers students will receive today are critical to their everyday lives and their future. I appreciate AT&T, Compudopt and the East Harris County Empowerment Council for their support of our community.”

Renee Griffin, the Senior Mgr. for EHCEC said, “On behalf of EHCEC, I want to extend a sincere thank-you to State Representative Ana Hernandez for being with us today and for her continued advocacy on behalf of our communities and students. We also want to thank Tanya and our partners at AT&T for their ongoing investment in opportunities that help young people succeed. Your partnership truly makes a difference.”

“At East Harris County Empowerment Council, our mission is to transform lives by connecting people to resources, opportunity, and pathways to long-term success. Today’s device distribution is a powerful example of that mission in action.”

Griffin stated the computers represent more than technology. They represent access to internship applications, workforce training, college and career resources, and meaningful opportunities that help students prepare for their future.

“Through our High School Internship Program, students from Crosby ISD, Sheldon ISD, and Channelview ISD are gaining valuable exposure to professional development, financial literacy, career readiness, and hands-on learning experiences that position them for success beyond high school.”

“Having reliable access to technology is critical to that journey. We are proud to stand alongside partners like AT&T, Compudopt, and Representative Hernandez in supporting the next generation of leaders right here in East Harris County. To the students receiving devices today: we believe in your potential, we are invested in your future, and we are excited to see all that you will accomplish,” Griffin concluded.

AT&T & Compudopt provided the laptops to the EHCEC for the distribution to students in need. The students were pre-selected by the organization prior to the event from an AT&T investment fund.

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T committed 5 billion dollars to help 25 million people get and stay connected to highspeed internet by 2030. This includes distributing more than 23,000 computers to students and their families across Texas since 2021. AT&T will distribute 30,000 laptops nationwide in 2026.

Compudopt is a national nonprofit organization that aims to bridge the digital divide by providing technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities. Founded in Houston, Texas, it provides a full digital equity solution through three core pillars:

Compudopt Computer Giveaways: They recycle and refurbish donated computers and laptops, distributing them to families and students who lack access to technology.

Tech Education: They offer free, hands-on, curriculum- based after-school programming and digital literacy classes for students in 1st through 12th grade. Internet Connectivity: They help qualifying families identify and access low-cost or no-cost home internet solutions.

The Compudopt Computer Giveaways program uses recycle donated computers, refurbish them, and load them with essential software. Then they give computers to selected families through their Computer Giveaway Program. They also help families find no or low-cost Internet Solutions and provide free Tech Education to youth and adults, fostering learning that can lead to brighter futures.