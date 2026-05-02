OUTAGE: CAER line temporarily offline this weekend

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

EAST HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Community members who rely on the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system should be aware of a planned outage that will temporarily take the CAER line and posts offline from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, through 3 a.m. Sunday, May 3, 2026. The planned maintenance is being conducted by the Health and Safety Council, which oversees the CAER software, to improve system reliability. During the outage window, CAER posts will not be available.

If an incident occurs during the outage, LyondellBasell Channelview Complex will coordinate with local response agencies, including the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, and local media to share timely information with the public. Residents should continue to monitor official emergency communications from Harris County and their local city and follow any instructions provided. Please feel free to share this update with neighbors.

What is CAER?

Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) is a system that allows community members to view posted messages and alerts from EHCMA member facilities regarding operational updates.

What to expect from CAER

CAER provides information to the community about industrial incidents and planned events. Messages typically include basic details such as what happened, where it happened and whether any action is required.

The CAER App was refreshed in 2025 to offer interactive mapping, real-time push alerts, quick reference guides and Spanish translation.

Messages could include information about events involving and general information about: emergency response, facilities, flaring, incidents, noise, odors, pipelines, rail cars, smoke, tanker trucks, and training /drills.

Plant operators try to post urgent messages within 15 minutes of an event, however at times it may take longer.

While the CAER app is a valuable resource, community members should contact and follow instructions provided by local emergency managers (Harris County, or local cities) during emergency situations.

For more information, go to https://www.ehcma.org/page/caer-online