Channelview ISD Dr. Tory C. Hill Named Regional Finalist for Texas Superintendent of The Year

Channelview ISD is proud to announce that Superintendent Dr. Tory C. Hill has been selected as a regional finalist for the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) 2026 Superintendent of the Year Award, one of the highest honors bestowed upon public school leaders in Texas.

Established in 1984, the TASB Superintendent of the Year program recognizes exemplary and visionary leadership in public education. The award honors superintendents who demonstrate a strong commitment to improving student performance, advancing educational opportunities, engaging their communities, and leading their districts with excellence and integrity.

The Superintendent of the Year selection process begins with nominations from local school boards across Texas. Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by regional selection committees, with one finalist advancing from each participating Education Service Center region. Regional finalists then move forward for consideration by the state selection committee, which will ultimately select five state finalists before naming the Texas Superintendent of the Year this fall at txEDCON, the state’s premier public education conference.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized as a regional finalist for this prestigious award,” said Dr. Tory C. Hill. “This recognition reflects the incredible work happening across Channelview ISD every day. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this district and proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Under Dr. Tory C. Hill’s leadership, Channelview ISD has remained focused on student achievement, innovative educational opportunities, staff development, and building strong partnerships with families and the community. His commitment to excellence has helped position the district for continued growth and success.

Channelview ISD Board President Alex Ybarra praised the recognition and the superintendent’s leadership.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to congratulate Dr. Hill on this well-deserved honor,” said CISD School Board President Ybarra. “His leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to our students have made a tremendous impact on Channelview ISD.”

The TASB Superintendent of the Year recipient will be announced later this year during txEDCON. The Superintendent of the Year receives a $5,000 award and a commemorative ring provided by Balfour, while the districts of the four state finalists receive $1,000 each. (Source Sheldon ISD website)