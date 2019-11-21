North Shore wins Bi-District Playoff

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park ISD Stadium – Friday November 15, 2019 — The North Shore Mustangs, before thousands of fans, watched their team corral Pasadena’s Dobie Longhorns 54 to 0.

Perennial power North Shore was absolutely dominant in all their district games again this year. Having won the State Title in 2018 they’re attempting a BACK TO BACK title run this year too.

Coach Jon Kay had his Mustang offense and defense playing near perfect football, garnering 421yards combined passing and rushing yards and with only 2 penalties. They rushed for 254 yards on 33 carries, passes completed, 10 of 16 attempts for 167 yards.

Kay’s defense corralled the Longhorns offensive to a mere 102 rushing yards and only 6 yards passing.

North Shore takes their 10 – 1 record to the next playoff round to a neutral site against the 10 – 1 Dawson Eagles of Pearland at Pasadena Memorial Stadium, 2906 Dabney 77502 on Friday, November 22 at 7 PM.

The winner of the North Shore and Dawson game will next play the winner of the Katy Tigers and the Cy Fair Bobcats both 11 – 0 undefeated.