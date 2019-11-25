North Shore defeats Pearland 58-35, advances in Play-offs

NORTH SHORE & KATY TICKET INFO.

NORTH SHORE 58 – PEARLAND DAWSON 35

Congratulations to the North Shore Mustangs for advancing to the next round of playoffs!

The Mustangs will play the Katy Tigers on Friday, November 29 at 4:00 pm at NRG.

We will post ticket prices when made available.

Tickets are cash only.

The GPISD Athletic Office will be selling tickets the following days:

Monday, November 25, 2019 – 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 – 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

For more information, call 832-386-4330

