4th Annual Toy Drive

The 4th Annual Community Toy Drive was held on Saturday, with the collection point being the parking lot between Panera and WalMart. The drive is a joint effort of the Channelview and Cloverleaf fire departments, with the help of volunteers from the Channelview Ministry Team, and students from nearby schools.

Sponsors include Arkema, Caterpillar, Solar Turbines, LyondellBasell, and others. The toys will be distributed by the Ministry Team to about 200 needy families next week.