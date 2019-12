Jacinto City Christmas Tree Lighting

Jacinto City held its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting last Saturday. Hundreds turned out for the event, held in beautiful weather.

The parade was large, with 40 units displayed. Town Center had music, food, and Santa.

Parade float winners: Most Beautiful, We Care Pediatrics; Most Original, Capital Bank; Best Marching/ Walking Group, Lori’s Dance Studio; Mayor’s Choice Award, JC PreSchool 3 yr. olds.