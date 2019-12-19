 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Galena Park celebrates with Christmas Parade & Santa

Dec 19, 2019
Mayor Moya is joined by Santa Claus and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez beside the tree in City Hall.

Hundreds lined the streets for the annual Christmas Parade in Galena Park last Saturday evening. Starting at the athletic fields, the many parade units marched down Main Street to City Hall on Clinton Drive, where a large crowd had gathered to see Santa and receive a free gift and food.

Parade units were judged with 1st place to the Galena Park HS Jacketeers; 2nd place to the GP Parks and Recreation Dept.; and 3rd place to the GP Fire Department.

Children sat with Santa inside City Hall, and gave him their wish list.

Galena Park City Hall was decorated with lighting for the Holiday. Hundreds of children lined up for the opportunity to talk with Santa, and receive a gift.
