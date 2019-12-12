Mustangs set scoring record, defeat Atascocita 76-49, advance to semifinals in rematch

By Allan & Linda Jamail

Saturday, December 7, 2019 — In the Texas high school football Regional Finals played between the North Shore Mustangs, Galena Park ISD and the Atascocita Eagles, Humble ISD on a neutral field at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium, the Mustangs won 76 – 49. They played before a sell-out crowd of 10,000.

North Shore’s offense was explosive, racking up 804 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns (TD’s), kicker John Villalobos made all 10 extra point kicks plus 2 field goals of 38 and 24 yards. Mustang Quarterback Dematrius Davis ran for 293 yards and 3 TD’s, passed for 312 yards and 2 TD’s. Zach Evans, the nation’s top running back ran for 169 yards and 4 TD’s and caught a 75 yard TD pass from Davis, Evans had 104 pass receiving yards. Coach Jon Kay said the whole team feeds off of Davis’ and Evans’ playing.

The first quarter both teams scored equally after the other, at the end of the quarter Atascocita led, 21 – 14. Kay said the big difference in the game was after the 1st quarter when his defense began making stops, keeping the Eagles scoreless in the 2nd quarter. The defending Class 6A Division 1 state champion Mustangs made 3 TD’s plus 2 field goals and led at halftime end 41 – 21.

In the third and fourth quarter North Shore’s offense made 5 TD’s giving them a total of 76 points. This put them in the record books for scoring more points in a Regional Final game in Texas high school history. After Coach Kay began pulling some of his starters out, the Eagles made 4 TD’s giving them 49 points.

North Shore will play the Lake Travis Cavaliers (Austin, TX) in a semi-final playoff game on Saturday, December 14 @ 4 PM at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex – Round Rock, TX. Both teams have a 13 win – 1 loss record, each winning their last 13 games. The winner plays in the final game of the season for the state championship title.

Rematch of last year, on December 15th the Mustangs won 51 to 10 over Lake Travis (LT) in Houston’s NRG stadium. The Cavaliers looking to pay them back after causing them their worst defeat in school history and knocking them out of the state championship game. LT quarterback Hudson Card says he’s been on a mission to get back healthy and in this game with North Shore.

Tickets can be purchased at the GPISD Athletic Office, 15025 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049. Call before going, for times (832) 386- 4330.