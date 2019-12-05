New Bus Service for East Harris County

Free Ridership for the first 60 Days

Nearly 200,000 residents now have new access to public transportation in eastern portions of Harris County, thanks to $3.8 million Harvey Disaster Recovery money. Harris County Transit will expand its existing bus service to some of the communities hardest hit by floodwaters from the hurricane.

A soft launch of the new service will occur on December 2, 2019. The first 60 days are free to riders; and after the first 60 days, rides will be $1.00 per ride. There will be an inaugural ceremony to mark the launch on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Joe V’s Parking Lot, 5609 Uvalde, Houston, Texas.

The new service will add roughly 65 additional route miles to the infrastructure for a total of 185 route miles. Five proposed new routes will serve Channelview, Cloverleaf and Sheldon with service for a three-year period. If ridership levels are high enough, Harris County Transit Services will request more funding to continue the routes beyond the three years.

Harris County Transit bus routes have served the East Harris County Community since 2008 with the launching of routes in Baytown, a service that now includes La Porte, McNair Barrett Station, Crosby and the Highlands because they are outside the Metro service area. The proposed new routes will expand Harris County Transit by an estimated 50 percent.

Project Partners are Harris County Transit Services, Harris County Precinct 1, Harris County Precinct 2, Harris County Community Services Department, Metro Transit and METRO.