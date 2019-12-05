 Press "Enter" to skip to content

GP/JC Rotary Club installs new members

Dec 5, 2019

Last Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary Club installed two new members. Seen above second from right is Mr. Julien Guillory, Director for warehouse operations at Galena Park ISD, with him in the photo, L to R: Bryan Clements, Pastor Ramos, the club president and Kenneth Bush.

The second installed GP/JC Rotary Club member is Mrs. Norma Hernandez (middle), Board Member for GPISD, with her, are Bryan Clements, Maria D. Cortez and Pastor Ramos, the club president.

