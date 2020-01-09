North Shore Mustang Basketball defeats C. E. King Panthers 63-50

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. — Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the GPISD North Shore Mustangs basketball team went to the Sheldon ISD C. E. King court, defeating them 63 to 50 in their second district game.

The Mustangs opened their district season by beating the LaPorte Bulldogs 68 – 42.

North Shore’s coach is Sam Benitez, who last year took his team to the state’s final four championship contest, only to lose in a close game, one game away from playing in the final championship game. This year he has built a team that will once again be a strong force in the state.

North Shore (2-0) travels to Deer Park to play the Deer (1- 1) Friday, January 10 at 7 PM.