North Shore Mustangs defeat Channelview Falcons 55-26

By Allan Jamail

Channelview, TX — January 24, 2020 at the Channelview Falcons basketball court the visiting North Shore Mustangs easily defeated them 55 – 26. However after the first two quarters the Falcons kept within reach only 9 points behind.

Coach Sam Benitiz after seeing his Mustang team having a comfortable lead began putting in his bench to get those players more experience and to rest his starters. In the final two quarters and at game’s end they ended up 29 points ahead.

Two previous games the Mustangs played that have not been reported on by the North Channel Star were against Beaumont Westbrook on January 17th that they won 54 to 51 in a double overtime game. And to Beaumont United on January 21st, they lost by 3 points, 43 to 40.