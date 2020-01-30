Sheldon FFA holds successful show

SHELDON – The C. E. King High School FFA held their Annual Livestock Show and Sale last Saturday, Jan. 18. Students exhibited a total of 41 animals, and bidding from Buyers was lively. The event was held at the Agriculture barn on Old US90, the Beaumont Highway.

According to FFA adviser Robyn Jones, the bids totaled $32,650 and after add-ons the show raised a total of $44,120 for the students, who use the money for scholarships and costs of raising the animals.

Jones said the high volume bidders were Shy Girls Saloon and Alfonso Trevino, tied for the top spot among the buyers.

The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Samantha Doerr, and it was purchased by Rotating Equipment for $2600.

Other Grand Champions were GC Swine, exhibited by Kaitlyn Staten and purchased by Turner Chevrolet for $1000; GC Lamb, exhibited by Samantha Doerr and purchased by Rotating Equipment for $500; GC Goat, exhibited by Haley Jones and purchased by Courtesy Roofing for $525; GC Rabbits, exhibited by Jenna Semien and purchased by Robert & Sandra Fletcher for $350; GC Broilers, exhibited by Roger Davis and purchased by Terrox Construction for $725.

A complete listing of exhibitors, and photos of the Grand Champions and Reserve Champions will be published in the North Channel Star next week.