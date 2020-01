North Shore Rotary distributes over 200 Christmas baskets

NORTH SHORE ROTARY CLUB PACKED AND DISTRIBUTED OVER 200 CHRISTMAS BASKETS TO NEEDY FAMILIES IN GALENA PARK, CHANNELVIEW, AND SHELDON. IN THE PHOTO ABOVE, BASKETS ARE DELIVERED TO CHANNELVIEW ISD EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER.

STUDENTS, STAFF AND NORTH SHORE ROTARIANS GATHER IN THE FOYER OF DEZAVALA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN CHANNELVIEW, TO RECEIVE CHRISTMAS BASKETS OF FOOD THAT WERE PREPARED BY THE ROTARY CLUB IN AN ANNUAL TRADITION.