Three killed in Channelview home invasion

Authorities were called to a mobile home on Amie Michele Lane off Wood Road in Channelview last Monday morning about 9:30 am, to investigate a shooting in which three men were killed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that three or four men backed a car into the drive of a mobile home, occupied by two males. They entered the home, with an unknown motive, possibly robbery. The family thinks it may have been a personal grievance, but the occupant Yair Gallegos said he did not recognize any of the men.

One of the intruders was armed, and the second resident of the home had a shotgun, and shot and killed the three invaders. During the gunfight that ensued, Gallegos was shot twice, in the leg and back. Deputies believe there was a fourth man in the car, which was still running in the driveway when they arrived, but he apparently fled and disappeared.

The home owner was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, reportedly in serious condition with two wounds. Sheriff Gonzalez said they were continuing the investigation, and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers, 713-222- TIPS. You can remain anonymous and there may be a reward.