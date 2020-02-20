Lady Mustangs Playoff win over Dobie Longhorns 50 – 40

By Allan Jamail

Pasadena, TX. – February 17, 2020, on a neutral court, the GPISD North Shore Mustangs girls’ varsity basketball team won Monday’s playoff game against Dobie (Houston, TX) by a score of 50-40. The games are a part of the “2020 Girls State Basketball Championships – 6A Regions 1 & 3” tournament.

Mustangs Head Coach Allison Campbell brought her team out after trailing at halftime to outscore the Longhorns in the second half 28 to 17. By pulling out a victory they will now advance to play Clear Springs (League City, TX) on Thursday, February 20th, at 6 pm. The results will be in the next issue of the North Channel Star.

The Mustangs players are: Ameria Castillo, Shalayne Gould, Ti’Ye Davis, Ebonie Sallie, Sonaia Johnson, Donalyn Johnson, Makayla Patterson, Jayda Smith, Erika Guy, Alexis Smith, Shelle Washington, Branasia Brazelton, Leniah Maxwell, Cy’maya Colquitt and Zaida Burris. They have a 13 win – 2 loss district record.

Assistant Coaches GiGi Gaudet, Giselle Price, Ashley Dennis with Student Assistants, Peria Garcia and Kennedy Moss.

NS BOYS HAVE 11 WINS

Coach Sam Benitez’s North Shore Boys Varsity has an 11 win – 3 loss district record. Game updates: February 11, Mustangs defeat Beaumont West Brook 47 – 32. February 14, Mustangs lost to Beaumont United 68 – 55. February 18, Mustangs lost to Channelview 39 – 37.