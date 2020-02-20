Early voting underway

You have until Friday, February 28th to vote early in the 2020 primary election! Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd. Texas has open primaries. That means that ALL Texas voters can participate. The Texas primary is an extremely important election in Texas!

All Texans’ ballots will include the statewide races, but the rest of the races on there will be determined by where you live. On the federal level, Texans are divided among 36 congressional districts. On the state level, Texans are divided into 150 House districts, 31 Senate districts and 15 State Board of Education districts. All congressional and Texas House districts are up for election this year, along with one U.S. Senate seat, several Texas Senate seats and eight State Board of Education seats.

Remember to bring an acceptable form of photo ID to the polls to cast your ballot.

When you take your vote to the polls, make sure to take one of the following:

– Texas Driver Licence

– Texas Election ID Certificate

– Texas Personal Identification Card

– Texas Handgun License

– U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

– U.S. Military ID Card with photo

– U.S. Passport (book or card)

All these forms of ID are acceptable for voting in person.

Voting early is quick and convenient, allowing you to vote at any polling location in your county! To find a location near you, visit www.VoteTexas.Gov .

Don’t wait for Election Day, vote early!

A message from State Representative District 143, Ana Hernandez