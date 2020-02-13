Lynchburg Ferry closing for repairs

HARRIS COUNTY – Motorists should prepare for the Lynchburg Ferry to be closed starting Tuesday, February 25th until late 2020 for necessary improvements to preserve the longevity of its operations. During this closure, crews will be reconstructing the approaches and transfer ramps that Lynchburg Ferry Boats use to dock. The $6 million project is a joint venture between Harris County Precinct 2 and the Texas Department of Transportation, who is overseeing construction of the project.

Starting March 1, 2020, the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) will manage operations of the Lynchburg Ferry and Washburn Tunnel. This includes overseeing daily operations, maintenance, capital expenditures, and public inquiries for both facilities. Per the Commissioners Court meeting held on June 25, 2019, these facilities will be transferred to the Toll Road Authority without the imposition of tolls. Drivers should expect no changes to operations when utilizing the Ferry or Tunnel, and no current employees will lose their jobs.

Commissioners Court recommended the transfer to HCTRA to preserve the historical features, and ensure they are safe and enjoyable for long-term use by the public. With HCTRA’s dedicated engineering staff, they are able to provide around-the-clock staffing and are more able to fund the assets. HCTRA’s Incident Management Services will also be extended to the facilities, which includes free roadside assistance to motorists on their system.

