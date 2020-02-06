Mustang’s Football Fan Appreciation Day

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park ISD Stadium – Saturday, February 1, 2020, the North Shore Mustangs Fan Nation came out in the thousands to cheer and applaud their team for their historical successful season. The team has given a sense of pride to the east side community. In a rematch game with the Duncanville Panthers — who the Mustangs defeated in 2018 — they once again won 31 to17 in 2019. For the first time in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 6A Division I has a team won back to back consecutive state championships games.

While the Eastside Team watched and listened to local governmental officials and or their representatives, each gave their remarks praising Coach Jon Kay, assistant coaches, Athletic Director Vivian Dancy, and all those in the GPISD who had a part in the accomplishment.

Coach Kay speaking for himself and the team gave his thanks and appreciation to the fans, school officials, local officials, the Mustangs school band, drill team, cheerleaders, flag brigade, trainers, managers and all others who supported the team. Kay received in behalf of the team numerous awards and recognition resolutions.