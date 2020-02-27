New leadership installed at the 43rd North Channel Area Chamber Gala

By Margie Buentello, President & CEO

Christie Gates was sworn in as Chairman of the board for the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the 43rd Annual Awards and Installation Gala. Harris County Justice of the Peace, Lucia Bates, performed the ceremony at Sylvan Beach Pavilion.

Additionally, other officers and directors took the oath that evening pledging to “promote business growth and quality of life in the North Channel Area.”

Gates is the Chief Administrative Officer in Sheldon ISD. In her current position, she leads the Administrative side of the district, which includes supervising campus principals, as well as overseeing the Advanced Academics, Personnel Services, Student Services, Transportation, Maintenance, Technology, Emergency Operations, and Communications departments for the district. Over the past year, she has worked with her leader-ship teams to successfully open two new campuses in Sheldon ISD. In August of 2019, the district opened a new elementary campus, Sheldon Lake Elementary, and in January of 2020, the district opened the doors to a brand new high school facility by relocating over 2,400 students into a newly constructed C. E. King High School campus.

Prior to becoming the Chief Administrative Officer in Sheldon ISD, Mrs. Gates has served in various positions throughout her 22 years with the district. She began her career as a third grade teacher at Sheldon Elementary and then advanced to an Assistant Principal position at Royalwood Elementary. In July of 2005, she was named as the Principal of Sheldon Elementary, where she served for six years until she was selected by her Superintendent to open the newest elementary at the time, which was Garrett Elementary. In 2012, she was promoted to central office, where she worked as the Coordinator for Special Education; Director of Personnel Services; and Executive Director of Personnel Services.

Gates grew up in the North Channel area and is a proud graduate of C. E. King High School in Sheldon ISD. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Sam Houston State University, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from The University of Houston-Clear Lake. Mrs. Gates went on to enroll in the doctoral program at Lamar University, where she earned her Superintendent Certification and is pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

Gates is passionate about leading an organization where all stake-holders are working collaboratively to provide a high-quality education to students of poverty. She believes it is essential to build relationships with students and teachers in order to motivate everyone to achieve their personal best.