Congress passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

• $1,200 for individuals earning $75,000 annually or less

• $2,400 for a marriage couple earning $150,000 annually or less

• $500 per child

• No need to fill out an application, the government will deposit it into your bank account based on your 2018 or 2019, the latest you have declared

• Only people with a social security number qualify for this stimulus check

• Checks could be deposited within 3 weeks or could take up to 4 months