Pct. 2 expanding ‘Homebound Senior Food’ delivery program

New online portal and phone hotline will enroll qualifying seniors for daily hot meal delivery

Harris County, TX — With the thought that no one should go hungry during the current Harris County Stay-At-Home order, and because many in elderly population already have difficulties getting out anyway, Commissioner Adrian Garcia is expanding the existing homebound senior daily free hot meal delivery program in Precinct 2. Any Precinct 2 resident who is age 60 or older possessing limited resources and is unable to leave their home due to illness, disability, or lack of mobility could qualify.

Seniors that qualify will receive daily, nutritious hot meals delivered directly to their door by Precinct 2 staff. Anyone who believes they are eligible for this service is asked to register on an online form on the Harris Co. Precinct 2 website (www.hcp2.com/ programs/precinct-2-mealprogram). Those without internet access are asked to apply over the phone via the Precinct 2 Hotline (713-274-2222) which is active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued the following statement:

“During this crisis, we will not forget our most vulnerable residents of Precinct 2, such as homebound seniors. I have instructed my staff to expand our current homebound senior food delivery program by signing up any and all seniors who are struggling and are unable to leave their Precinct 2 homes, due to illness, disability, or lack of mobility. Our current program is great, but I know there is going to be an increasing need for help, and we are preparing to meet the demand.”

Eligibility

After submitting an application, a Harris County Precinct 2 representative will evaluate applicants’ conditions. Evaluations will include assessing the ability to perform daily activities such as food preparations and shopping, how often the applicant leaves their home, as well as their access to other assistance services. Note: All information gathered is totally confidential, and records are kept at the Harris County Precinct 2 service provider’s office.

People may qualify for home deliveries if they are:

– Ages 60 and over.

– Homebound due to illness, disability, or frailty.

– Unable to prepare nourishing meals due to limited mobility, psychological, or mental impairment.

– Without resources such as family and friends.