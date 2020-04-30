Congresswoman Garcia brings funding to District’s Colleges

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – April 27, 2020 Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) announced that three college systems in the 29th Congressional District will receive funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and will allocate more than $307 million for the Governor’s Fund Component of the Education Stabilization Fund in Texas. In addition to this statewide funding, individual institutions of higher education will receive funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

“The community colleges in my district play a critical role in the workforce development of residents all across the Houston region. They equip our residents with opportunities to earn jobs, get promoted, and get trained for careers in new industries. I am thrilled that Houston Community College, the Lone Star College System, and San Jacinto Community College District will receive much-needed funding under the CARES Act to ensure that they can continue to serve our students and provide them with the career opportunities that will help our region recover from the impacts of this pandemic,” said Congresswoman Garcia.

The three recipients in the 29th Congressional District are:

Houston Community College: $28.29 million with $14.14 million of the total amount dedicated to Emergency Financial Aid for Students (EFAS).

The Lone Star College System: $28.8 million with $14.41 million of the total amount dedicated to EFAS.

San Jacinto Community College District: $8.95 million with $4.47 million of the total amount dedicated to EFAS.

Institutions can also use these funds to cover costs associated with changes to the delivery of instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These institutions will soon receive their respective funds, along with more specific guidance and implementation suggestions from the Department of Education.