North Shore Rotary to award all prizes in Raffle on May 16

Apr 30, 2020
North Shore Rotary’s top prize in their Annual benefit Fish Fry is this 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, courtesy of Turner Chevrolet in Crosby.

NORTH SHORE – The Rotary Club has announced that although they had to cancel the in-person Fish Fry due to Covid-19 restrictions, nevertheless they will hold their Prize Raffle, and proceeds will benefit scholarships and community projects. Their statement:

“The 45th annual fund raiser will not include crawfish, catfish, or a live auction. We have incorporated many of our nicer auction items and included them as prizes for our raffle.

We will have a grand prize of either a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck or a Camaro. The choice will be made by the winner of the raffle.

Other prizes include a whole hog, a side of beef, each cut and wrapped from animals purchased at auctions from local FFA students. Houston Livestock & Rodeo packages, Texan tickets with hotel accommodations, vacation packages, gift cards, and many more. Twenty prizes to be drawn.

Tickets can be purchased from any Rotarian or purchased via Pay-Pal by going to URL: nsrotaryfishfry@gmail.com or Contact President Elect Lowell Everitt @ leveritt@everittind.com.

You may Pay by Check: Mail to PO Box 1152 Channelview, Texas 77530.

For more information: info@northshorerotary.org The drawing will be held at Turner Chevrolet at 2:00 PM on Saturday May 16, 2020. It will be shown live on Facebook Live by going to Rotary Club of North Shore Facebook page.

The drawing will also be presented via a Zoom meeting. Check the Rotary Facebook page for ID to enter the meeting.

