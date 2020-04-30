Food drives help feed 500 families in Pct. 2

HIGHLANDS – With much of the population observing “Stay Home” rules, or temporarily without a job, food availability has become a major concern.

A number of local groups, including Precinct 2, organizations such as Rotary, churches, and individuals have been collecting food and distributing it to anyone in need.

Last week Food Drives were held at a number of Precinct 2 community centers, including Highlands.

Tonya Kostka told the North Channel Star about the drive in Highlands. “What a great day! Lots of hard work from great volunteers! Thank you first to Monument Chemical Gloria O’Bannon and her team for the generous donation to our Community.

Also thank you to all of the following: the Highlands Rotary Club – Avid students from GC Memorial High School, Wendy Rembert Morgan with San Jacinto Storage and her help from BCA, Debbie Reeves for organizing the event, Missy Marshall Norton’s beautiful girls, family Shelby Russell, Brandon Rhoden, Brianna Kostka, Chad E. Henderson, Haley Maxey, Dustin Kostka, Casie Russell, David Kostka and his crew from Kostka Auto El Tiger Jeff Leeth.

Thank you also to everyone behind the scenes that help make this a success! 500 bags of food given in an hour and a half.

Rotary bags food, feeds firemen

HIGHLANDS – Rotarians were out bright and early last Wednesday morning, bagging food for the food distribution held at 11 am at San Jacinto Community Center. Thank you, Monument Chemical, for your generous donation! The food was distributed drive-thru style and was handed out on a first come, first served basis. There were 500 bags of food distributed.

Earlier in the month the Rotary Club had prepared and served a hot meal to all the on-duty fire and EMS crews working at the Fire Department on Good Friday. This was a THANKS to all the first responders for their hard work during the lockdown.