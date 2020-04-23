Galena Park I.S.D. names John Moore lone finalist for Superintendent Position

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Galena Park I.S.D. Board of Trustees announced Dr. John C. Moore as the lone finalist in the District’s superintendent search.

“I am thrilled and honored to be selected as the lone finalist for superintendent of Galena Park I.S.D., and I look forward to continuing the great work started by Dr. Angi Williams. My objective is, and has always been, to become a superintendent in Galena Park I.S.D. who inspires students, staff and the community to grow beyond what anyone believes is achievable. Dr. Williams has led this District extremely well for the past nine years, and is a well-respected educational leader throughout Texas and the nation,” remarked Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore began his educational career as a teacher in Calcasieu Parish School, Sulphur, Louisiana in 1990. In 1991, he moved to Houston, Texas and became a teacher at W.C. Cunningham Middle School. During his tenure in Galena Park I.S.D. he has spent 29 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and associate superintendent, all in Galena Park I.S.D.

Dr. Moore earned his undergraduate and Master of Education degrees from McNeese University in Lake Charles, LA; and a Doctor of Education degree from Lamar University.

“Dr. Moore is well-prepared for this role and the Board supports him wholeheartedly. We are appreciative of the work Dr. Williams has done for the District for the past 35 years and we look forward to Dr. Moore continuing to move this great District in a positive direction,” said Board President, Ramon Garza.

After a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, the Board of Trustees will meet again to vote on the selection of Dr. Moore as Superintendent of Schools. After he is formally named to the position, he will succeed Dr. Williams, who has served as Superintendent since 2011, and is retiring after a forty-year career in education.