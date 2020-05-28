Harris County Judge extends stay-athome order to June 10

HOUSTON, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the Harris County’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order until June 10 with new set of rules.

“No construction worker should appear at work sick because they fear retaliation,” Hidalgo said. “No restaurant worker should work without a face covering.”

When it comes to manufacturing and construction workers, some of the rules include that companies should provide 15 minute breaks at least every four hours. Another rule includes allowing breaks for to take care of hygiene needs.

Rules for public-facing service workers include rest breaks once an hour to take care of hygienic responsibilities.

According to Hidalgo, manufacturing businesses and public-facing services companies should designate a safety monitor to oversee these guidelines.

“In Harris County, no one should have to decide on being sick and putting food on your table,” Hidalgo said.

During the press conference, Hidalgo assured the order conforms with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order. “I’m very much committed to staying aligned with the parameters he issues,” she said.

Hidalgo also stated that she does not want to send the wrong message to the community and that the virus can still spread without proper social distancing.

“We have to remember, even though this is a long running disaster – uncomfortable, we’re all tired – the virus is still out there and it does spread through close contact,” she said.