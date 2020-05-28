LyondellBasell Channelview site donates protective equipment to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Baytown, TEXAS (May 15, 2020) – With hospitals seeing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) around the country, LyondellBasell’s Channelview Complex saw an opportunity to help those who help us all. The Channelview Complex donated more than 500 surplus protective coveralls it had on hand to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

The Complex donated the items last week. The protective coveralls were excess supplies allocated for a turnaround at the complex. The unused PPE LyondellBasell Channelview site donates protective equipment to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital were general purpose full body protective suits which are typically used for confined space entries at the manufacturing site. The suits are also ideal for use in a healthcare setting.

“With healthcare workers being in short supply of PPE, we felt this donation could go a long way in helping to protect those who are caring for the sick,” said Chris Cain, site manager for LyondellBasell’s Channelview Complex. “Rather than have them sit on a shelf, we were glad to send these items where they are needed the most. It’s important that we do all we can to support our healthcare workers during these times and this is one small way we hope to help.”

Hospital staff were appreciative of the gift.

“We are truly grateful for this donation of PPE,” said Laurie Terry, administrative director of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. “We are blessed to have the support of companies like LyondellBasell who recognize the challenges our industry is facing and step up to lend a hand.”