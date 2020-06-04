Local non-profit receives $200,00 to support families impacted by Covid-19 in East Harris County

East Harris County, Texas —East Harris County Empowerment Council (EHCEC) received a $200,000 grant from the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The Fund is led by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston to support vulnerable households throughout Harris and Montgomery counties.

East Harris County households have been impacted in various ways from the novel Coronavirus known as COVID-19. As schools remain closed and the true toll remains unclear, families are looking for help. “We are so grateful that the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has trusted us to support our neighbors during this time,” says Terence Narcisse, Executive Director. “We hope that this emergency financial assistance will help families keep the lights on and food on the table.”

This program is available to the Channelview, Crosby, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Northshore, and Sheldon communities. EHCEC is currently accepting applications for the COVID-19 Neighbor Assistance Program on the website at www.ehcec.org/covid19.

About EHCEC

Established in 2008, EHCEC is committed to improving the quality of life through innovative, sustainable programs, and services that empowers men, women, and youth to achieve their full potential. We are exclusively focused on serving the eastern unincorporated communities of Channelview, Crosby, Galena Park, North Shore, and Sheldon.

For more information about EHCEC/To learn more about EHCEC visit https://ehcec.org/ , call 281-712-2550, or email info@ehcec.org