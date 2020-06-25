LyondellBasell donates $25,000 to Precinct2gether to help fight hunger in the Channelview and Northshore area

Houston, June 15, 2020 – Four Houston-area LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) sites have teamed up with Harris County Precinct 2 to fight hunger among vulnerable groups and promote early literacy. LyondellBasell’s Channelview, La Porte and Bayport manufacturing sites and its Houston Refinery donated a combined $25,000 to Precinct2gether.

The donation supports Precinct2gether’s COVID19 Meal Distribution Expansion program and Read2gether, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that sends free books to preschoolers to help prepare them for kindergarten.

“My office has worked tirelessly to lessen the impact of this pandemic through our extensive food and education programs which are funded through our non-profit – Precinct2Gether,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “I am grateful to LyondellBasell for their generous donation, which will enable us to sustain in part our food distribution program that is providing approximately three tons of food every week to Precinct 2 residents. LyondellBasell recognizes that #WeAreInIt2gether.”

“Our fence line neighbors are important to us, and it is an honor to join Precinct2gether in continuing to serve those who are at-risk and help the children in our community,” said Mike VanDerSnick, LyondellBasell’s senior vice president of Americas Manufacturing. “During these uncertain times, food insecurity is very real for many of our community members as is the need for a little diversion for our children in the form of a good book. We hope our donation helps to ease some of the challenges our neighbors are facing.”

According to Precinct 2 officials, the need for these programs is greater than ever as individuals and families from the area struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Precinct2gether has more than doubled its usual homebound meal deliveries and they are also distributing sack lunches at parks and community centers three days a week. With Read2gether, a free book is mailed every month to any registered child in Precinct 2 from birth through age five. LyondellBasell’s donation will support this service expanding in the Channelview and Northshore area.

All four LyondellBasell sites are located in East Harris County and have a long history of collaboration with Precinct2gether. LyondellBasell employees from all of the sites have contributed hundreds of volunteer hours over the years in support of Precinct2gether’s senior and youth programs. Additionally, both the Bayport and Channelview sites cohost annual senior citizens Christmas parties with Precinct2gether.

LyondellBasell is committed to helping fight the COVID-19 virus and helping communities deal with its impacts. In addition to supporting food banks around the world in communities where it operates, many products that LyondellBasell makes are being used to fight the pandemic. From products that provide filtration in facemasks, to breathable films for protective suits, medical syringes, medical test kits, soaps, disinfectants, and many other products, LyondellBasell is on the front lines against the virus.