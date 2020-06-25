Two COVID-19 deaths in Chambers County

Chambers County reports its first two COVID19 related deaths.

The first decedent was a male, aged 70 to 80-years-old. The second decedent was a female, aged 40 to 50-years-old. Both had underlying health conditions.

In order to protect patient privacy, Chambers County Public Health is unable to release any additional information.

“We are deeply saddened to report this news and we offer our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of these patients during this difficult time,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia.

These deaths come after climbing numbers of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Chambers County.

“We continue to see an exponential increase in case counts in Chambers County and throughout the Region,” said Local Health Authority W. Clay Brown, MD.

“We continue case investigations on all of the positive cases in Chambers County and perform contact tracing to determine the level of possible exposure to others. This is an important step in containing the spread of COVID19 in our county,” added Mary Beth Bess, Director of Chambers County Health Services. “Those who have been given home isolation or quarantine instructions by Public Health due to a positive test or direct exposure to a positive case should abide by them. This protects your family, neighbors and coworkers by not potentially spreading disease in the community.”

Chambers County residents who have symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, new loss of taste or smell or feel that they may have been exposed should call their primary care provider to discuss their options and only leave home to receive medical care. Health-related questions can also be directed to Chambers County Public Health at 409-267- 2731.

“We ask that everyone continue to do their part to reduce community spread by decreasing nonessential trips outside of the home, wearing face coverings or masks outside of the home and practicing social distancing, good hand-washing and frequent cleaning of surfaces,” said Dr. Brown.