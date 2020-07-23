Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees selected as Region 4 School Board of the Year

The Sheldon ISD Board of Trustees has been selected as the Region 4 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board of the Year. Region 4 represents the greater Houston and surrounding area and is one of the largest education regions of the 20 in Texas. The 2019-20 board members are: President Latricia Archie, Vice-President Eileen Palmer, Secretary Angela Cormier, Member Ken Coleman, Member Erika Martinez, Member Devora Myles and Member Fred Rivas. The School Board Awards Program recognizes school boards that have demonstrated outstanding dedication and rendered ethical service to the children of Texas.

“We are blessed to have such a dedicated group of individuals serving the Sheldon community,” said Superintendent Dr. King Davis. “From the challenges of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and now the COVID-19 pandemic, our board continues to place children first with every decision they make.”

Dr. Davis also said he was pleased that members of the regional School Board Awards committee were able to see how Sheldon ISD trustees have made tremendous gains in the areas of finance, student achievement and growth.

“Financially, our board members have been great stewards of taxpayer dollars by helping to substantially increase the district’s fund balance while, at the same time, lowering the overall tax rate by more than 2 cents in 2019-20,” he added.

Also, since the state rolled out its new accountability system in 2018, Sheldon ISD’s district accountability rating has gone from an overall “C” in 2018 to a “B” in 2019. Board members have fully supported the implementation of new programs and initiatives including a school choice program at the elementary level called Compass Schools (consisting of Performing and Visual Arts, STEM and High Technology), STEM programs at both middle schools and six academies at the high school (business and industry, human services, public service, agriculture, manufacturing and construction, STEAM and early college high school).

As one of the faster growing school districts in the Houston area, Sheldon ISD board members have seen the district grow rapidly during their tenure. Under their leadership and governance, the district opened three new facilities during the 2019-20 school year including Sheldon Lake Elementary, a new C.E. King High School and a 10,000-seat Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium.

As a regional winner, the Sheldon ISD school board has an opportunity to advance to the next round of the Board of the Year program. A committee will review the regional winners and in August will announce up to five boards to be recognized as Honor Boards. The Outstanding School Board winner will be selected this fall and announced at the state convention.