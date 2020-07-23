North Shore Rotary presents awards, scholarships

Nine graduating seniors receive $40,000 total

NORTH SHORE – The Rotary Club of North Shore held their regular weekly meeting last Thursday, and presented scholarships to nine graduating seniors, and achievement awards to 13 Rotary club members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been meeting in an outdoor setting at the pavilion behind the Wallisville courthouse. This allows them to maintain social distancing.

Scholarship awards were three types. Four year scholarship, amounting to $2500 each of 4 years, were presented to Stephannie Villanueva of C.E. King high school, Aaron J. Daniels of Channelview high school, and Xenia Garcia of North Shore high school.

A scholarship of $2500 was presented to Emely J. Melendez of North Shore high school.

Five scholarships of $1500 each were presented to the following: Alessandra Camarillo Morales, North Shore high school; Yuleima Zamora, C.E. King high school; Sofia Garcia Bucio, C.E. King high school; Olivia B. Kirby, Channelview high school; and Xavier K. Crawford, Channelview high school.

The occasion also was the venue for achievement awards to club members who had actively helped the organization through the 2019-2020 Rotary year. These were presented by outgoing president Ryan Dagley.

These awards included Rotarian of the Year, which was presented to Past District Governor Bill Palko, Service above Self awards, which is the Rotary motto, and recognition awards to officers, board members, and committee heads that had been helpful during the year.

Service above Self awards went to Derrill Painter, Scott Stephens, Terry Denny, Matt Davis, B.R. Hendrix, and Wayne Oquin.

Officers recognized included Mike Bilnoski, Sergeant at Arms; Kenneth Wimbley, Treasurer; Lowell Everitt, Fish Fry chairman and President-elect; Donald Niño, International Director; Dee Kennedy, fundraising and accounting; and Shawn Silman, secretary and President Elect.