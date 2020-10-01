Legacy Health Clinics open in two Galena Park schools

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Galena Park I.S.D. (GPISD) hosted the Legacy Community Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House at North Shore Senior High School and Green Valley Elementary School.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was hosted by the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. John Moore, Galena Park I.S.D. Superintendent of Schools, was joined by Dr. Angi Williams, retired GPISD Superintendent of Schools, the Galena Park I.S.D. Board of Trustees, Senator Carol Alvarado, Legacy Community Health personnel, and the principals of Green Valley Elementary, North Shore 10th Grade Center and North Shore Senior High School to cut the ribbon.

Legacy Community Health (Legacy) is the largest federally qualified health center in Texas and a first-of-its-kind in our District with a clinic inside Green Valley Elementary School and North Shore Senior High School for students and their siblings to visit. Legacy is committed to providing access to affordable, high quality healthcare for children by providing a variety of pediatric and behavioral health services. The clinics have telemedicine options for students with special accommodations for in-person visits or on an as-needed basis.

“Galena Park I.S.D. is very thankful for the opportunity to partner with Legacy to provide two convenient and patient-friendly pediatric/ behavioral health school-based clinics for our students. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with Legacy,” said Dr. Moore.

We would like to thank our Board of Trustees, Dr. Mechelle Epps, assistant superintendent for student support services, Dr. Angi Williams, Retired Congressman Gene Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Legacy Community Health and the GPISD operations department for their hard work and dedication on this project.