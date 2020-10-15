NORTH SHORE MUSTANGS CRUSH WILLIS WILDCATS 48-21

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, October 8, 2020 the 6A Region III Div. 21 District 2018 and 2019 State Champion North Shore Mustangs crushed the Willis Wildcats 48 – 21. Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs had what appeared to be like a pre-season scrimmage game.

After halftime North Shore’s Coach Kay could easily see his team’s backup players could put-away the Wildcats. Smart coaches will take out starting players in a one-sided game to prevent injuries. This allows backup players to gain valuable experience in case called upon should a starter get injured.

The Mustangs’ first and second team offense racked up 523 yards, 269 passing yards and 254 rushing yards for 7 touchdowns (TD’s). Senior Shadrack Banks a Special Team player scored a TD on a 92 yard punt return, he made 2 more in the game. Brannon Davis rushed for a TD. Junior wide receiver Jhalyn Bailey made a TD on a 73 yard pass from quarterback Dematrius Davis. Junior receiver Nessiah Dunham caught a 15 yard TD pass from quarterback Aubrey Broussard. Daveon Ford scored on a 5 yard up the middle burst. Andres Montes-Zamora kicked the games extra points.

North Shore’s defense corralled the Wildcats offense keeping them to a mere 200 yards.

The undefeated Mustangs travel to Rosharon, Texas to play the undefeated Manvel Mavericks in a non-conference game, Friday, October 16th at 7 PM.