NORTH SHORE MUSTANGS CRUSH WILLIS WILDCATS 48-21

Oct 15, 2020
#21 Daveon Ford, North Shore Mustang
senior running back scores a 5 yard rushing
touchdowns. (PHOTO BY ALLAN JAMAIL)

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, October 8, 2020 the 6A Region III Div. 21 District 2018 and 2019 State Champion North Shore Mustangs crushed the Willis Wildcats 48 – 21. Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs had what appeared to be like a pre-season scrimmage game.

After halftime North Shore’s Coach Kay could easily see his team’s backup players could put-away the Wildcats. Smart coaches will take out starting players in a one-sided game to prevent injuries. This allows backup players to gain valuable experience in case called upon should a starter get injured.

The Mustangs’ first and second team offense racked up 523 yards, 269 passing yards and 254 rushing yards for 7 touchdowns (TD’s). Senior Shadrack Banks a Special Team player scored a TD on a 92 yard punt return, he made 2 more in the game. Brannon Davis rushed for a TD. Junior wide receiver Jhalyn Bailey made a TD on a 73 yard pass from quarterback Dematrius Davis. Junior receiver Nessiah Dunham caught a 15 yard TD pass from quarterback Aubrey Broussard. Daveon Ford scored on a 5 yard up the middle burst. Andres Montes-Zamora kicked the games extra points.

North Shore’s defense corralled the Wildcats offense keeping them to a mere 200 yards.

The undefeated Mustangs travel to Rosharon, Texas to play the undefeated Manvel Mavericks in a non-conference game, Friday, October 16th at 7 PM.

