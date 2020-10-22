Undefeated Mustangs trample Undefeated Mavericks 49-14

By Allan Jamail

Rosharon, TX – Freedom Field – Friday, October 16, 2020, the GPISD 6A District North Shore Mustangs ran-over the 5A District Manvel Mavericks 49 to 14. The Alvin ISD team was last year’s regional finalist being undefeated in their district and remained undefeated this year until Friday night’s routing. Because of the contagious deadly virus fans were required to social distance and wear masks.

Coach Jon Kay’s two-time defending state champion Mustangs once again appeared to be an over-powering match for another of their opponents this season, leading at halftime 28 – 14. His defense shutout the Maverick’s for 3 quarters allowing only 2 touchdowns in the second quarter and keeping them to only 288 total offensive yards.

Mustang’s offense neared 500 yards with 187 yards passing and 278 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns (TD’s). TD’s were made by, quarterback Dematrius Davis, 2 rushing TD’s, Shadrach Banks, 2 TD’s, 1 pass received TD and 1 rushing TD, Brannon Davis, 1 rushing TD, Charles King, 1 pass received TD, and Xavier Owens, 1 rushing TD. Andres Montes-Zamora successfully made all 7 extra point kicks.

Quarterback Dematrius Davis completed 15 of 19 pass attempts for a 79 percent average, he passed for 2 TD’s and ran for 2. Shadrach Banks had 3 carries for 78 yards and a TD; he caught 5 passes for 68 yards and a TD, the team’s running game average 12 yards per carry on 34 runs.

The Mustangs will be protecting their 4 -0 season and have their first district conference home game Friday, October 23rd at 7 PM against the always tough Beaumont West Brook Bruins in a 6A Region III District 21 matchup.