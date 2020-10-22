Early voting breaks records

More than 700,000 Harris County voters cast ballots

By Chris Valdez

Harris County residents are voting at a record-setting pace this year, a clear indication that Texas voters are excited and enthusiastic about making their voices heard at the ballot box. Joint efforts by civic organizations like members of Houston in Action in partnership with local officials to expand voter registration, education and equitable access helped ensure Harris County’s election infrastructure was prepared to handle the enormous turnout.

Top-line numbers:

Overall, 719,840 Harris County residents have voted during the first full week of early voting – a 27% increase over the first full week of early voting in 2016, in which 566,741 Texans in Harris County voted early.

Nearly 1 in 3 registered voters in Harris County (29%) have already voted.

More than 100,000 Texans voted early in person in Harris County each of the first four days of early voting.

On just the first day of early voting in Harris County, 128,106 residents voted in person. The previous first-day record was 67,471 votes, set in 2016.

That means this year’s first day of in-person voting nearly doubled 2016’s first-day numbers.

Thanks in large part to the record-setting pace of Harris County, Texas leads the nation in the number of people who have voted early – over 4.6 million – and in the percentage of its 2016 vote total that has already voted (51%).

More ballots were cast in the first full week of early voting in Harris County than in all of 2014.

“Voters in Harris County are fired up and ready to vote this election season,” said Frances Valdez, of Houston in Action. “This enormous and palpable enthusiasm on the ground is a testament to the months-long efforts of, community leaders, people like members of Houston in Action, and local elected officials that are working tirelessly to ensure Harris County residents have all the information and resources needed to make their voices heard. This week’s record-breaking turnout numbers are a reflection of that painstaking work.”