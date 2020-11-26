High-Flying Mustangs extend win streak, declaw CE King Panthers 47-21

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, the high flying Mustangs took off like a jet, scoring 47 points in the first half. The C. E. King Panthers were helpless until North Shore head coach Jon Kay pulled his starters, allowing the Panthers to end up with 21 points. With this win, they’ve clinched a playoff game in District 21-6A.

Coach Kay is the winningest 6A state championship coach in Texas football history. His teams have won three 6A state championships — in 2015, and the back-to-back repeats in 2018 and 2019. If his high-flying team can keep their foot on the pedal and land in a fourth state championship game this year, they’ll have a chance to be a three-peat reigning state championship team, a 6A Texas high school history-making feat never accomplished before.

Mustang quarterback Dematrius Davis led the starting offense to a 400 yard game, 7 TD’s and passed for 2 TD’s. He connected on 6 of his 8 passes for a 75 percent completion average and 206 yards. Backup quarterbacks senior Jaylon Williams and junior Aubrey Broussard took over at halftime to finish the game.

Seven touchdowns were made by Mustangs: Ta’Von Griffin (1 TD – pick-6), Brannon Davis (2 TD), Daveon Ford (1 TD), Charles King (1 TD), Xavier Owens (1 TD) and Shadrach Banks (1 TD). Junior kicker Carlos Dominguez made the extra points.

To keep their 23 game win streak intact, the Mustangs have to travel to Humble and get past the Atascocita Eagles, the last team to beat them in a district game back in 2017. Both teams are undefeated in district play, game time is Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Turner Stadium at 2:00 PM.