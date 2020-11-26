GP Yellowjackets clinch playoffs at Homecoming game 64-0

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – Thursday, November 20, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, Head Football Coach Spiro Amarantos’s fighting Yellowjackets ended a decade long playoff drought on homecoming night, shutting out Houston’s Sharpstown Apollos 64 – 0.

The Jackets’ steel curtain defense held the Apollos to a mere net two yards running and zero yards passing. The swarming defense has allowed only 6 points to be scored on them in the past four weeks with shutouts in three of those contests. The Apollos tried only 2 passes and those were intercepted, and they coughed up the ball with 3 fumbles.

The Jackets’ offense made 387 yards with 7 touchdowns (TD’s) with a two point conversion and their defense made 2 TD’s, one on a fumble recovery in the end zone and another on a pass interception.

Touchdowns were made by: A’Marion Kelly (3 TD’s), Arturo Garcia (3 TD’s), River Medina (1 TD), Jose Barrientos (1 TD) and Antonio Zamora 1 TD from a 49 yard pass interception. Kicker Fernando Mendoza had another perfect game with 8 for 8 on extra points. The Jackets next game is on the road at Houston’s Delmar Stadium against the Houston Austin Mustangs, Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 PM. NOTE: THIS IS A CHANGE.