Mustangs Stampede over Humble Wildcats 55-6

By Allan Jamail

Humble, TX. – Thursday, October 29th at Turner Stadium, the North Shore Mustangs easily defeated the Humble ISD Wildcats 55 to 6.

Once again Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs scored at will against another weak appearing 21-6A district team. His team in only 6 games has racked up 275 points and that’s using his bench a lot. His defense including backup players has only allowed 99 points to be scored on them.

No fault to Coach Kay, he plays the schedule given him, but while these runaway one-sided victories are good for the fans, is it good for the team? Is it possible players will become too over confident and get upset when they’re matched up with an equal powerful team in the playoffs?

Despite the Mustangs back-to-back state championships, and having last year beat both the Katy Tigers and the Duncanville Panthers MaxPreps a high school football ranking organization has North Shore ranked below them.

North Shore players scoring, David Amador (1 TD), Charles King (2 TD’s), Shadrack Banks (2 TD’s), Brannon Davis (1TD), Daveon Ford (1TD) and Christian Ross (1TD). Quarterback Dematrius Davis completed 15 of 17 passes for an average of 88 percent completion, 327 yards and 4 TD’s. Jaylan Williams passed for 1 TD; Carlos Dominguez kicked the extra points.

Mustang leading receivers, Charles King 5 catches for 136 yards, 2 TD’s, Shadrach Banks 6 catches for 126 yards, 1 TD, David Amador 2 catches for 45 yards, 1 TD, Daveon Ford 1 catch for 11 yards, 1 TD and Christian Ross 1 catch for 2 yards 1 TD.

Leading the Mustang rushers, Xavier Owens 6 carries for 60 yards, D. Ford 6 carries for 54 yards, Brannon Davis 6 carries for 44 yards and 1 TD and Shadrach Banks 2 carries for 25 yards and 1 TD.

The Mustangs hurt themselves with 8 penalties for 85 yards; several of them were 15 yard penalties.

North Shore has a home conference game vs. Kingwood on Friday, November 6th at 7pm.