North Shore HS crowns Homecoming King & Queen

Nov 12, 2020
Homecoming King Colby Stuart and Queen Daisy Garcia pose at halftime of the Homecoming game November 6.

On Friday night, November 6, North Shore Senior High School held their Homecoming game against Kingwood High School. The Mustangs beat the Kingwood Mustangs by a score of 63-6.

During halftime, Daisy Garcia and Colby Stuart were announced as the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King. Garcia is a drum major and a member of the flute section for the North Shore Band, and she is also a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, she would like to study chemical engineering at the University of Houston or Texas A&M University. Stuart is a varsity baseball player and a Rounder. After high school, he plans to study business management.

