North Shore HS crowns Homecoming King & Queen

On Friday night, November 6, North Shore Senior High School held their Homecoming game against Kingwood High School. The Mustangs beat the Kingwood Mustangs by a score of 63-6.

During halftime, Daisy Garcia and Colby Stuart were announced as the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King. Garcia is a drum major and a member of the flute section for the North Shore Band, and she is also a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, she would like to study chemical engineering at the University of Houston or Texas A&M University. Stuart is a varsity baseball player and a Rounder. After high school, he plans to study business management.