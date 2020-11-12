North Shore Mustangs remain undefeated trouncing Kingwood 63–6

By Allan Jamail

Friday, November 6, 2020 at the GPISD stadium the two-time defending Class 6A Division I champion North Shore Mustangs easily defeated their district opponent the Kingwood Mustangs 63 – 6.

Mustang Head Coach Jon Kay’s team is 7-0 and improving each week as it appears they may be making another run for a third consecutive championship title.

The crushing defense of North Shore only gave up 94 total yards. Their powerful defense forced 3 fumbles and an interception which led to a 78 yard run for a touchdown by Caleb Flagg.

The explosive offense has so many weapons quarterback Dematrius Davis keeps their opponent’s defense confused, not knowing who he’ll give the ball to or pass to from one play to the next. Davis, the state’s number one ranked quarterback, is always a threat too; his run-pass option has proven effective most anytime he calls his own number.

The offense made 500 yards, 169 passing yards and 331 rushing yards, yielding 8 touchdowns.

Touchdowns were made by, Dematrius Davis, Shadrach Banks, Brannon Davis, Caleb Flagg, Charles King, Daveon Ford, Caleb Rawls and Davion Wilson. Carlos Dominguez kicked the extra points.

The Mustangs still have a penalty problem with 6 penalties, costing them 60 yards.

North Shore has an away conference game with Summer Creek (Humble, TX) at Turner Stadium on Friday, November 13 at 7pm.