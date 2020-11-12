GP Yellowjackets rout the Northside Panthers 44 – 6

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Spiro Amarantos’s fighting Yellowjackets defeated Houston Northside Panthers, 44 – 6. They move into 2nd place behind undefeated Fort Bend Marshall.

The Yellowjackets swarming steel curtain defense once again ripped their district opponent’s offense to shreds allowing only 4 yards rushing. The Panthers total offense was kept under 150 yards for 4 quarters. The pass defense sacked the quarterback numerous times and caused 5 Panther fumbles, allowing only one TD late in the fourth quarter.

Jacket’s offense garnered 396 yards with 6 touchdowns and a field goal. Touchdowns were made by: A’Marion Kelly (2 TD’s), Arturo Garcia (2 TD’s), Oziel Trevino (1 TD), Jose Barrientos (1 TD) and Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points and a 25 yard field goal.

Yellowjackets have a district game with Houston’s Waltrip Rams on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Houston Delmar Stadium.