GP Yellowjackets rout the Northside Panthers 44 – 6

Nov 12, 2020
#10 Bernardo Vazquez, Jacket’s wide receiver catches a pass from quarterback Raul Gonzalez and runs for a big gainer. ALL PHOTOS BY ALLAN JAMAIL

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator Spiro Amarantos’s fighting Yellowjackets defeated Houston Northside Panthers, 44 – 6. They move into 2nd place behind undefeated Fort Bend Marshall.

The Yellowjackets swarming steel curtain defense once again ripped their district opponent’s offense to shreds allowing only 4 yards rushing. The Panthers total offense was kept under 150 yards for 4 quarters. The pass defense sacked the quarterback numerous times and caused 5 Panther fumbles, allowing only one TD late in the fourth quarter.

Jacket’s offense garnered 396 yards with 6 touchdowns and a field goal. Touchdowns were made by: A’Marion Kelly (2 TD’s), Arturo Garcia (2 TD’s), Oziel Trevino (1 TD), Jose Barrientos (1 TD) and Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points and a 25 yard field goal.

Yellowjackets have a district game with Houston’s Waltrip Rams on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Houston Delmar Stadium.

