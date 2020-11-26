Pct. 2 delivers 1400 Thanksgiving dinners

Harris County Precinct 2 — Commissioner Adrian Garcia hosted “Turkey Thursday” last Thursday, where he distributed turkeys to families at 10 Harris County Precinct 2 Community Centers.

Each location gave out 140 turkeys to registered families. This is the first time in Harris County history a precinct distributes a total of 1,400 turkeys in one day.

“Turkey Thursday” was possible thanks to partnership with non-profit Precinct2Gether, HEB Grocery Stores, and Partners in Primary Care.

Commissioner Garcia attended multiple giveaways, His first stop was at North East Community Center (10918 Bentley St. Houston, TX 77093).

Locations of the turkey distribution were at these 10 Pct. 2 facilities:

• Barrett Community Center

• Crosby Community Center

• San Jacinto Community Center, Highlands

• Grayson Community Center, Channelview

• Bay Area Community Center, Seabrook

• May Community Centr, Huffman

• J.D.Walker Community Center, Baytown

• Flukinger Community Center, Channelview

• East Harris County Activity Center, Pasadena

• Northeast Community Center, Aldine

