Cultural Arts Center to hold Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – December 2, 2020 Michelle Bonton the Executive Director of the Harris County Cultural Arts Council (HCCAC) announced the Council is making an old tradition new again by inviting east side residents on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.to enjoy a free Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place at 13334 Wallisville Rd, Houston and will feature vocalists, instrumentals, dance, and poetry, all rounded off by the lighting of a 12 foot Christmas tree. It will be the first time for such an event on the east side and organizers hope it will be the start of a new tradition for area families.

The HCCAC is the managing organization for the Harris County Cultural Arts Center. Many of us may know the Christian Tabernacle – location of the facility as Christian Tabernacle Church or, more fondly, CTAB. The church is being repurposed as a cultural venue and gathering place. The old prayer hall has been converted to make way for an art gallery.

The tree lighting is the 3rd event of what Executive Director Michelle Bonton hopes will be a long list of signature events designed to bring the community together and enhance the quality of life for residents in unincorporated east Harris County.

Ms. Bonton told NC Star writer Allan Jamail, “The HCCAC is a new source in the area for arts and culture engagement. We’re creating community through the arts.” There are plans for theatrical performances, concerts featuring a range of music genres, dance presentations, and other holiday celebrations, stay tuned!

For more information contact Michelle L. Bonton, M.Ed Executive Director @ (281) 224-5873. mlbonton@harris countycac.org or www.harriscountycac.org or Facebook.com/ harriscountycac.org