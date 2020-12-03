Mustangs pluck Eagles 63 – 14 to capture 21-6A District Championship Crown

By Allan Jamail

Humble, TX. – Friday, November 27th at Turner Stadium, after an hour plus delay because of a lightning storm, the North Shore Mustangs galloped away with the 21-6A district championship crown.

The Eastside Boys (Mustangs) and the Atascocita Eagles weathered the storm and went onto the field to play, but then the Eagles got caught in another storm, or more like a tornado. They became the victim of Coach Jon Kay’s whirlwind team that swirled all over the field on offense and defense, winning 63 – 14.

The Eagles made only 9 first downs, while the Mustangs made 27; they made only 174 total offense yards to the Mustangs 718 yards. After making 9 touchdowns (TD’s) in three quarters, Coach Kay rested his starters. The only negative stat for the Eastside Boys was they gave up over 80 yards with 8 penalties.

This game closed out the Mustangs regular season; they’ve remained undefeated in their last 24 games. They don’t have a game this week but will be headed to the playoffs the following week. The defense has allowed only 105 points to be scored on them, while the offense has scored 506 points on their opponents.

Coach Kay is the winningest of 6A state championships in Texas football history. His teams have won three 6A state championships: in 2015, and the back-to-back repeats in 2018 and 2019. It’s possible they can play in a fourth state championship game this year if they don’t lose a game in the playoffs. If they play and win in this year’s state championship game, they’ll be a three-peat reigning state championship team, a 6A Texas high school history-making feat never accomplished before.

Mustang quarterback Dematrius Davis passed for 320 yards with 2 TD’s and ran for 135 yards and 3 TD’s. He connected on 14 of his 23 passes for a 61 percent completion average. Backup quarterback senior Jaylon Williams took over in the 3rd quarter to finish the game.

Nine touchdowns were made by the Mustangs: Dematrius Davis (3 TD’s), Shadrach Banks (3 TD’s), Ta’Von Griffin (1 TD – pick 6) and Jhalyn Bailey (2 TD’s). Junior kicker Carlos Dominguez made the extra points.