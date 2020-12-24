Kids love Jacinto City’s friendly Grinch

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – December, 18, 2020 — Jacinto City’s elementary school kids have been getting a pleasant greeting from a friendly Grinch on their way home from school for the past three weeks.

The friendly Grinch, along with Henry, its helper, passes out Christmas candy canes along the sidewalk as the kids leave the school grounds. Parents walking with their kids want to take their photo and encourage them to not be afraid of the Grinch.

At school kids must wear masks to prevent catching or spreading the virus. And most are too young to understand why they could be in danger of the deadly and highly contagious disease.

Jacinto City’s Mayor Ana Diaz said, “I’m thrilled to see our city has citizens like the friendly Grinch sacrificing their time to make children happy at a time when there’s been so much worry and nervousness over the COVID-19 virus.”

The Grinch said, “One day while sitting on my porch watching the kids walk by, I was thinking how the pandemic has affected them in so many negative ways. So I figured everyone needs a little cheer and laughter to lift their spirits. I decided to be a friendly Grinch, not like the unfriendly Grinch who stole Christmas in the children’s story books.”

“When I began waving and dancing so the kids could see I was friendly I could see and hear their excitement, it was amazing. They began chanting over and over, here’s the Grinch, here’s the Grinch. Seeing the excitement on their faces I knew this was good for the kids, it made me so happy.”