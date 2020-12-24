Mustangs cruise past Eagles 38-7, advance to regional Play-offs

By Allan Jamail

Webster, TX – Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, the North Shore Mustangs and the Pearland Dawson Eagles, both undefeated this season, went head to head in their second playoff game. Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs made it look easy as they cruised to win their 26th consecutive game, 38 – 7.

The Mustang offense racked up 417 yards under quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis ran for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns (TD’s) and passed for 236 yards and another TD.

Mustang touchdowns were made by Dematrius Davis (2 TD’s), Shadrach Banks (1 TD), Jhayln Bailey (1 TD), and a 59 yard pass interception TD by defensive back Jacoby Davis. Freshman kicker Stephen Guzman kicked a 23 yard field goal, and he and Carlos Dominguez kicked the game’s extra points.

Kay’s defense allowed only 1 TD coming in the 4th quarter with less than 3 minutes in the game. They made numerous sacks on the quarterback, causing 3 fumbles and an interception.

Next game will be: the 6A Div 1 Region 3 Regional Play – North Shore (12-0 Overall, 6-0 District) vs Katy Tompkins Falcons (10-0 Overall, 6-0 District), both teams undefeated. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Katy ISD Legacy Stadium.

The Mustangs have a 26 game winning streak on the line, and won 42 of their last 43 games.