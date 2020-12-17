NS Mustangs enter Playoffs, crushing Deer Park 59-7

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX – Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, the North Shore Mustangs under head coach Jon Kay began their playoffs with a crushing defeat, 59 to 7, over the Deer Park Deer. The game had been billed as the North Channel Eastside Boys over the South Channel Deer Park Deer.

The Mustangs dominated both on offense and defense. The offense attack was led by Dematrius Davis, the state’s number 1 ranked quarterback, with 4 touchdown (TD) passes and a rushing TD. Their offense made 294 passing yards and 274 rushing yards, with the game total of 567 yards.

Eight touchdowns were made, by Charles King, Brannon Davis, Dematrius Davis, Shadrach Banks (2 TDs), David Amador, Jhalyn Bailey, and Rashaad Johnson. Freshman kicker Stephen Guzman kicked a 42 yard field goal, and he and Carlos Dominguez kicked the game’s extra points.

The defense was brutal, only allowing 54 yards on the ground and 72 passing yards. The Deer looked helpless against the overpowering Mustangs, who sacked the Deer Park quarterback numerous times and chased him, forcing him to rush his passes to avoid being sacked.

Coach Kay is the winningest 6A state championship coach in Texas football history. His teams have won three 6A state championships: in 2015, and the back-to-back repeats in 2018 and 2019. If his team can keep their winning streak going and land in a fourth state championship game this year, they’ll have a chance to be a three-peat reigning state championship team, a 6A Texas high school history-making feat never accomplished before.

On Wednesday, December 16th, National College Signing Day, quarterback Dematrius Davis signed a letter of commitment to Auburn University, and wide receiver Shadrach Banks signed with Texas A&M University.

The next playoff game is the 6A Div 1 Region 3 Area Play, with two undefeated teams going head to head: the Mustangs (11-0) vs Pearland Dawson Eagles (10-0). The Mustangs have a 25 game winning streak on the line.

To be played on Thursday, Dec. 17th at 7:00 pm, at Clear Creek ISD’s Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. Nasa Blvd., Webster, Tx. 77589 (neutral field).